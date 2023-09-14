Youth outdoor event aims at getting kids involved in outdoor sports

There will be different outdoor activities including fishing, shooting rifles, archery, and more.
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Fall is settling in quickly. One way to celebrate the change in season is with the fall outdoor youth event.

The event is it will be held September 16, 2023 at the Wood County 4-H grounds on Butcher Bend Road.

Mid-Ohio Valley NWTF’s Jake Days is combining with the MSSA’s Youth event to create this years fall outdoor youth event.

it starts at 9:00 am and will run till mid-afternoon.

People can pre-register at mtstate.org. If you did not register in advance, you can register in person at the gate at 8 a.m.!

There will have adult supervised stations for the kids to experience archery, fishing, clay pigeon shooting, trapping, and other outdoor recreations.

Members of the NRA will also be present teaching gun safety in the home.

Randy Dornon is a board member for the MSSA. Dornon explained why this is important for our community.

“Our goal is to introduce and encourage our youth to the many opportunities for outdoor sports in our areas of West Virginia and Ohio.”

You can stay up to date and get more information by heading over to their Facebook page, here.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal Prison in Hazelton, WV
Senators call for investigation into alleged serious misconduct at FCC Hazelton
One person has died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash.
Person dies in motorcycle crash
Spc. Corey A. Moore died in a head-on crash on Sunday in Nicholas County.
West Virginia National Guard member dies in head-on crash
Nolan Eickleberry
U.S. Marshals searching for fugitive in NCWV
A 3-year-old wandered away from home on Tuesday, September 12, and was found unresponsive in a...
3-year-old slips away from home, drowns in pool

Latest News

Wing Eating Competition Sponsored by United Way and Buffalo Wild Wings
United Way of Harrison and Doddridge County Host Wing Eating Competition For Charity at Buffalo Wild Wings
United Way and Buffalo Wild Wings Fundraiser
A portion of Interstate 79 in Marion County is closed due to a vehicle accident.
I-79 North in Marion County shut down
Clay-Battelle announces Athletics HOF Class of 2023 - WDTV Sports
WVSSAC Football Rankings Week 4 - WDTV Sports