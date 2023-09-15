Autumn-like Friday, then rain chances on Sunday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will continue the trend of seasonably cool temperatures and sunny skies that started earlier this week. Then we’re looking at rain chances towards the latter of the weekend. Find out more in the video above!

A high-pressure system from Canada will continue dragging dry, stable air from Canada, as well as cooler air from the north, into West Virginia. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with a couple of clouds. Winds will come from the north-northeast at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-to-mid-70s, below average for mid-September. Overnight, skies will be clear, with a very small chance of patchy fog. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-40s. Then tomorrow afternoon, skies will be mostly sunny, with scattered clouds pushing in from the west. Winds will be light, with highs in the mid-70s.

Then on Sunday, a cold front from out west will push into West Virginia, bringing scattered showers, and even an isolated thunderstorm or two, into our region. So some areas will see rain. The front pushes out by Monday morning, taking the rain with it. Thereafter, another high-pressure system from Canada will move through the northeastern US throughout next week, bringing mild, stable air into West Virginia and resulting in partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-to-upper-70s for the rest of the week. In short, aside from rain showers on Sunday, the next several days will be mostly clear and temperatures will feel like autumn.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Sunny skies. High: 74.

Tonight: Clear skies. Low: 44.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. High: 76.

Sunday: Steady rain in the morning, transitioning to scattered showers and cloudy skies in the afternoon. High: 66.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.