BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Being one of College Football’s most Historic Rivalries, for the first time since 2011 the Backyard Brawl is back in Morgantown.

The rivalry between Pittsburgh started way back in 1895, and has been a staple point in community for years. With it being the first time being back in Morgantown in 12 years, it’s only right that the game takes place in the state where it all started.

However, the brawl isn’t the only reunion set to take place this weekend. Kevin Berry is the Vice President of Alumni Relations and CEO of the WVU Alumni Association. As the WVU faithful await Gameday Berry and the Alumni Association await for another event.

“The WVU Alumni Association was actually founded in 1873. At the direction of President Morton 16 graduates came together and started what basically 150 years later has been an Organization that’s helped connect Alumni as well as support the interest of West Virginia University. Here at the WVU Alumni Association we recognize that all WVU graduates have unique experiences and those experiences essentially make their Mountaineer journey, we like to call those WVU moments. What we’re looking forward to is over the next year, starting with the Marmaduke Dent event which is going to be on Friday, creating opportunities for our Alumni to create new WVU moments.”

The 27th annual Marmaduke Dent Benefit will be celebrating the Alumni association’s rich history and influence over it’s 150 year history. This is an event that Berry says is already the place to be.

“At this point the event is sold out, which we are pretty proud and very happy about that. The event is an opportunity for individuals to come together, share Mountaineer comradery, support an important cause which is Alumni services and programs her at WVU. It’s just going to an opportunity for Alums literally from around the country, we have people who are traveling near and far to participate. To come together and celebrate the University as well as the Alumni Association.”

Although the Panthers lead the overall series with a 62-40-3 record, new memories will be made on both sides regardless of the games outcome this weekend.

An outcome that Berry feels confident will end in the Mountaineer Alum and faithful singing country roads.

“The last time that Pitt was at Milan Puskar Stadium was 2011 and our Alumni have been eagerly awaiting since 2015 for the opportunity to host the Panthers here again. They’re a traditional rival and it’s a great opportunity for our Alumni, friends, and fans to come together to cheer on the Mountaineers and to have opportunities to connect with other Alumni throughout the weekend. That’s one of things I love about Mountaineer nation, they know how to make their presence felt. We certainly are expecting a very large crowd of people at the game, of course many of those will be WVU Alums as well as there’s going to be a number of things going on here in Morgantown throughout the Weekend and they’ll be participating in that as well. Again if you’re a WVU Alum I encourage you to show up early, stay till the end of the game, let’s sing Country Roads together.”

