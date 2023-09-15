Car accident shuts down two lanes of I-79 in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Both lanes of I-79 South are closed at MM 135 in Fairmont after a car accident.

911 officials tell us a single vehicle wreck is behind the road closure.

One patient has been transported with unknown injuries.

It’s unclear when the lanes will reopen, but massive delays are expected.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

