Car accident shuts down two lanes of I-79 in Fairmont

I-79 wreck
I-79 wreck(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Both lanes of I-79 South are closed at MM 135 in Fairmont after a car accident.

911 officials tell us a single vehicle wreck is behind the road closure.

One patient has been transported with unknown injuries.

It’s unclear when the lanes will reopen, but massive delays are expected.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Kristin Walker, 37-year-old Tonya Satterfield, and 35-year-old Leonard Satterfield...
3 charged after ‘very deplorable conditions’ found at Fairmont home, police say
71-year-old Carolyn Sue Gregory was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at a home in the 1000...
WVSP issues Silver Alert for missing elderly woman
Jarrod Bennett was arrested by US Marshals.
US Marshals arrest deputy on child porn charges
Police find enough narcotics in Clarksburg to kill 600K during search warrant
Narcotics found during warrant in Clarksburg had potential to kill 600K people
Federal Prison in Hazelton, WV
Senators call for investigation into alleged serious misconduct at FCC Hazelton

Latest News

The Backyard Brawl is Back in Morgantown
The Backyard Brawl is Back in Morgantown
According to court documents, Anderson, a physician, filed false tax returns that understated...
Morgantown physician charged with tax fraud
Accident on Route 50/Lodgeville intersection
Multi-car accident on intersection of Lodgeville Road and Route 50 in Bridgeport
Inmate escapes work crew in Elkins
Inmate escapes work crew in Elkins