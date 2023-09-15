Car accident shuts down two lanes of I-79 in Fairmont
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Both lanes of I-79 South are closed at MM 135 in Fairmont after a car accident.
911 officials tell us a single vehicle wreck is behind the road closure.
One patient has been transported with unknown injuries.
It’s unclear when the lanes will reopen, but massive delays are expected.
This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.
