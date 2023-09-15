Clyde Morgan Knight

Published: Sep. 15, 2023
Clyde Morgan Knight, 59, of Grafton, WV passed away on Thursday, September 14, 2023. Clyde was born to late parents Wesley and Merle Knight in Fairmont, WV on May 27, 1964. Clyde worked as the Store Manager for GoMart and various other convenience stores. In his free time, Clyde enjoyed spending time outdoors, and he loved to go hunting and fishing. Left to cherish his memory his brothers, Jamie Knight (Barbara) and Wesley Knight (Paula). He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Merle Knight, and sister Anita Neel. Arrangements have been entrusted with Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home. As per Clyde’s wishes he will be cremated. A service to honor his life and memory will be held at a later date. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with these arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.carpenterandford.com

