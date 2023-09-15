Collision causes road closure in Morgantown

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 911 officials confirmed a collision between two vehicles at the intersection of Fairmont Road and Williams Road.

The incident has resulted in the closure of both roads, with units still on the scene.

The Monongalia Sheriffs office is taking charge of the investigation.

Drivers in the area are advised to take an alternative route until the scene is cleared.

No other details about the collision have been released.

Stick with 5 news for updates.

