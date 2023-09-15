Consumers urged to ‘immediately stop’ using certain infant sling carriers due to safety concerns

The specific sling carriers sold under the brand names Biayxms, Brottfor, Carolily Finery,...
The specific sling carriers sold under the brand names Biayxms, Brottfor, Carolily Finery, Gotydi, Musuos, N\C, Topboutique and Vera Natura do not meet federal safety requirements.
By Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Federal officials are urging people to stop using specific infant carriers “immediately” over concerns for suffocation or injuries from falling out.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday the specific sling carriers sold under the brand names Biayxms, Brottfor, Carolily Finery, Gotydi, Musuos, N\C, Topboutique and Vera Natura do not meet federal safety requirements.

The specific sling carriers sold under the brand names Biayxms, Brottfor, Carolily Finery,...
The specific sling carriers sold under the brand names Biayxms, Brottfor, Carolily Finery, Gotydi, Musuos, N\C, Topboutique and Vera Natura do not meet federal safety requirements.

The sling carriers were sold on several websites, including Walmart, Amazon and Trendy Household.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the items do not include any brand labeling.

The carriers are navy on the outside with varying patterns or colors on the interior.

The carriers are navy on the outside with varying patterns or colors on the interior.
The carriers are navy on the outside with varying patterns or colors on the interior.(United States Consumer Product Safety COmmission)

The company has not responded to the safety commission’s request for a product recall.

Consumers with one of the slings in violation are urged to cut the straps of the carrier to prevent future use and throw the product away.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Kristin Walker, 37-year-old Tonya Satterfield, and 35-year-old Leonard Satterfield...
3 charged after ‘very deplorable conditions’ found at Fairmont home, police say
71-year-old Carolyn Sue Gregory was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at a home in the 1000...
WVSP issues Silver Alert for missing elderly woman
Jarrod Bennett was arrested by US Marshals.
US Marshals arrest deputy on child porn charges
Police find enough narcotics in Clarksburg to kill 600K during search warrant
Narcotics found during warrant in Clarksburg had potential to kill 600K people
Federal Prison in Hazelton, WV
Senators call for investigation into alleged serious misconduct at FCC Hazelton

Latest News

The United Auto Workers union is on strike against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis....
Strike: United Auto Workers contract runs out
FILE - Marine Maj. Joshua Mast and his wife, Stephanie, arrive at Circuit Court, Thursday,...
Secret records: Government says Marine’s adoption of Afghan orphan seen as abduction, must be undone
Train tracks on the Fitchburg Line extend over an area washed out by recent flooding,...
Hurricane Lee to strike weather-worn New England after heavy rain, flooding and tornadoes
Members of the United Auto Workers union began picketing at a General Motors assembly plant in...
Workers are on strike at all 3 Detroit auto makers for the first time in their union’s history