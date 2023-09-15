Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman separate after 27 years of marriage

FILE - Hugh Jackman, right., and Deborra-lee Furness Jackman attend the premiere of Apple...
FILE - Hugh Jackman, right., and Deborra-lee Furness Jackman attend the premiere of Apple Original Films' "Ghosted" in New York on April 18, 2023. Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman have decided to end their marriage after 27 years and two children, the pair told People magazine Friday. In a joint statement provided to People, they said they “have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage."(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman have decided to end their marriage after 27 years and two children.

“We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” they said in the joint statement. Their separation was first reported by People magazine.

They said the statement would be their only one on their breakup. They added that their family is their highest priority and that they’ll undertake “this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.”

A representative for the couple confirmed the statement to The Associated Press Friday.

The couple met in 1995 on the set of an Australian television show where both were actors. Deborra-lee Furness at the time was the more established of the two. They married in 1996 and had two children: Oscar, now 23, and Ava, now 18. Jackman also ascended to major stardom in Hollywood and on Broadway.

The couple have been red carpet mainstays for years, posing together at the Oscars, at Broadway events and at the Met Gala, including the most recent edition in May. They attended Wimbledon together in July.

In April, Jackman celebrated their 27th anniversary with a tribute on Instagram.

“I love you so much. Together we have created a beautiful family. And life,” he wrote. “Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me.”

Furness, 67, is an advocate for orphans and adoption, especially in her native Australia, and one of the founding members of National Adoption Awareness Week.

Jackman, 54, who played the superhero Wolverine in several movies, is reprising the role in “Deadpool 3,” which is on hold due to the actors strike.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Kristin Walker, 37-year-old Tonya Satterfield, and 35-year-old Leonard Satterfield...
3 charged after ‘very deplorable conditions’ found at Fairmont home, police say
71-year-old Carolyn Sue Gregory was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at a home in the 1000...
WVSP issues Silver Alert for missing elderly woman
Jarrod Bennett was arrested by US Marshals.
US Marshals arrest deputy on child porn charges
Police find enough narcotics in Clarksburg to kill 600K during search warrant
Narcotics found during warrant in Clarksburg had potential to kill 600K people
Federal Prison in Hazelton, WV
Senators call for investigation into alleged serious misconduct at FCC Hazelton

Latest News

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer presents her fall legislative agenda and highlights on what she wants to...
Jury clears 3 men in the last trial tied to the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Country music legend Hank Williams Jr. was married during an intimate ceremony in Alabama.
Hank Williams Jr. gets married during an intimate ceremony
FILE - The entrance to a Walmart store is shown on June 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Woman accused of threatening people with a shotgun at Walmart in Kentucky
I-79 wreck
Car accident shuts down two lanes of I-79 in Fairmont
President Joe Biden speaks about the auto workers strike from the Roosevelt Room of the White...
Biden sending aides to Detroit to address autoworkers strike, says ‘record profits’ should be shared