ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say an inmate has escaped from a work crew at the Mountain State Forest Festival Building near Bluegrass Park in Elkins.

His name is Denver Bennet. Officials ask if you see this man, do not approach him and call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

