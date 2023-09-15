Monroe County Sheriff arrested by WVSP

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT
MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Monroe County Sheriff was arrested for Failure to Report as a Mandated Reporter, Obstructing, and Deceiving Proper Standing to County Civil Service Commission.

According to Captain R.A. Maddy with the West Virginia State Police, earlier this year, Sergeant S. S. Keaton initiated an investigation into a Monroe County Deputy Sheriff for soliciting nude photographs of a minor. Information discovered during this investigation revealed that the Monroe County Sheriff, Jeffrey Wayne Jones interfered with this investigation by deceiving the Monroe County Civil Service Commission during the hiring of the Deputy under investigation.

Sheriff Jones also failed to file a referral with the WV Department of Health and Human Resources and failed to comply with a lawfully issued subpoena.

The special prosecutor assigned to this case instructed Sgt. Keaton to obtain warrants and arrest Sheriff Jones.

Jones was arraigned today, September 15, in the Monroe County Court System, and he was released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond.

