Morgantown physician charged with tax fraud

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - David M. Anderson, age 62, of Morgantown, West Virginia, has been charged with filing a false tax return.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Wagner is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

The Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation investigated.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

