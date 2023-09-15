Morgantown physician charged with tax fraud

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - David M. Anderson, age 62, of Morgantown, West Virginia, has been charged with filing a false tax return.

According to court documents, Anderson, a physician, filed false tax returns that understated his taxable income.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Wagner is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

The Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation investigated.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.