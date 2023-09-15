Multi-car accident on intersection of Lodgeville Road and Route 50 in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A multi-car accident on the busy Route 50/Lodgeville Road intersection could delay your afternoon commute.

911 officials confirm crash involves two cars and happened around 2:20pm Friday.

Injuries are unknown at this time, but so far no one has been transported.

Clarksburg Police are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.