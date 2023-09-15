Multi-car accident on intersection of Lodgeville Road and Route 50 in Bridgeport
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A multi-car accident on the busy Route 50/Lodgeville Road intersection could delay your afternoon commute.
911 officials confirm crash involves two cars and happened around 2:20pm Friday.
Injuries are unknown at this time, but so far no one has been transported.
Clarksburg Police are investigating the incident.
Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.