Pearl the pig gets a new home after being rescued by state troopers

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers rescued Pearl after she fell from a truck along Route 35. (Source: WSYX, OHIO HIGHWAY PATROL)
By Rodney Dungian, WSYX via CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) – Some may call Pearl Pancetta a “lucky dog,” but she’s actually a “lucky pig.”

She fell off a transport truck that could have been going to a slaughterhouse. Now, she’s a spoiled pet named after a pork product.

Pearl Pancetta is making herself right at home at the Ross County Humane Society.

“I think she’s fabulous – a lucky pig for sure,” humane society executive director Jenn Thomas said.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers rescued Pearl after she fell from a truck along Route 35.

She’s spent the past few days at the humane society getting some rest and healing from some road rash.

“Pearl gets her own gated area, and she’ll be pampered until all the pigs get used to her, and then she’ll become a lot bigger than them, and she, I’m assuming, will be the little alpha pig,” her new owner Erica Cornwell said.

The team with the Ross County Humane Society is thankful the little pig is OK.

“I was excited to get her and give her a good home and not on someone’s plate,” Cornwell said.

Copyright 2023 WSYX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

