Xanna Jane “Tiny” Brown Bush, 75 of Webster Springs, passed away on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at CAMC Memorial after an extended illness. She is the daughter of the late Wilford and Edna McLaine Brown. She was a loving wife to the late James L. Bush, Sr. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Rebecca Lynn Bush; step-daughter Kathy Ann Williams; and her brother, Basil Brown. Tiny is survived by her son, James Lee Bush, Jr. (wife Jocy) of Houston, TX; Torli A. Bush, their grandson who was raised by Jim and Tiny; step-son Johnny Lee Bush of Florida; step-daughter Kathy Ann Williams of Leetonia, OH; grandson John Bush; three step-granddaughters; one step-grandson; five step-great-grandchildren; siblings Hallie and David Bosley of Gassaway; Della Jobe of Kuttawa, KY; and Harold and Angie Brown of Clarksville, TN; and several extended family and friends to mourn her passing. Friends may join the family for visitation on Sunday, September 17, 2023 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. Funeral Services to celebrate Tiny’s life will be held on Monday, September 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Rev. Kyle Hall and Pastor Doy Carpenter officiating. Interment will follow in Little Kanawha Memorial Gardens, Heaters. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Tiny’s family.

