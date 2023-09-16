5th Quarter: Week 4 Highlights
A recap of high school football games across NCWV
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 4 weeks of high school football in the books! Check out highlights from this week’s match-ups:
Beallsville - Clay-Battelle
Brooke - North Marion
Fairmont Senior - Bridgeport
Hampshire - Grafton
East Fairmont - Braxton County
Buckhannon-Upshur - Elkins
Philip Barbour - Liberty
Robert C. Byrd - Preston
Tucker County - Gilmer County
Doddridge County - Ravenswood
