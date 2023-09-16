5th Quarter: Week 4 Highlights

A recap of high school football games across NCWV
WDTV 5TH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS LOGO
WDTV 5TH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS LOGO(WDTV)
By Kayla Smith
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 4 weeks of high school football in the books! Check out highlights from this week’s match-ups:

Beallsville - Clay-Battelle

Brooke - North Marion

Fairmont Senior - Bridgeport

Hampshire - Grafton

East Fairmont - Braxton County

Buckhannon-Upshur - Elkins

Philip Barbour - Liberty

Robert C. Byrd - Preston

Tucker County - Gilmer County

Doddridge County - Ravenswood

Federal Prison in Hazelton, WV
Senators call for investigation into alleged serious misconduct at FCC Hazelton

