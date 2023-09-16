5th Quarter: Week 4 Highlights

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 4 weeks of high school football in the books! Check out highlights from this week’s match-ups:

Beallsville - Clay-Battelle

Brooke - North Marion

Fairmont Senior - Bridgeport

Hampshire - Grafton

East Fairmont - Braxton County

Buckhannon-Upshur - Elkins

Philip Barbour - Liberty

Robert C. Byrd - Preston

Tucker County - Gilmer County

Doddridge County - Ravenswood

