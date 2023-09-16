‘I am in awe’: Hunter harvests giant elk

A 36-year-old hunter in North Dakota harvested a large elk in the northeast part of the state on Monday. (Source: KFYR)
By J.R. Havens and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINTO, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - A hunter in North Dakota says he harvested a large elk earlier this week.

KFYR reports that Thomas Sitzer used a Hoyt RX-7 bow to take the elk on Monday in the northeast part of the state.

Sitzer said the elk only moved about 50 yards after he shot it in a terrain mixed with some coulee systems.

He plans on submitting the elk to be scored by the Boone and Crockett Club, which measures size and symmetry.

The age is not official, but Sitzer estimated the animal to be a little more than 6 years old.

“Every time I see an elk, I am in awe of how big they are. I don’t know if these were my first thoughts in my mind, but they’ve certainly been my thoughts the past few days,” Sitzer said. “I am extremely lucky to have drawn the tag and a lot of people had a part in this.”

The animal’s height and weight remain unknown until after the drying period.

Copyright 2023 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Kristin Walker, 37-year-old Tonya Satterfield, and 35-year-old Leonard Satterfield...
3 charged after ‘very deplorable conditions’ found at Fairmont home, police say
71-year-old Carolyn Sue Gregory was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at a home in the 1000...
WVSP issues Silver Alert for missing elderly woman
According to court documents, Anderson, a physician, filed false tax returns that understated...
Morgantown physician charged with tax fraud
I-79 wreck
Car accident shuts down two lanes of I-79 in Fairmont
Jarrod Bennett was arrested by US Marshals.
US Marshals arrest deputy on child porn charges

Latest News

Police said the incident was reported around 2:40 p.m. at a day care facility in the Bronx.
NYC police probe day care facility after toddler dies and 3 others are sickened by opioids
A general view of the city of Derna is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 12., 2023. Mediterranean storm...
Libya investigates dams’ collapse after a devastating flood last weekend killed more than 11,000
Waves crash on Egg Rock off the coast of Acadia National Park during severe weather Saturday,...
Weakening storm Lee bears down on New England and Canada with still-dangerous winds, heavy rains
Picketers participate in a rally outside Paramount Pictures Studio on Wednesday, Sept. 13,...
Hollywood strikes enter a new phase as daytime shows like Drew Barrymore’s return despite pickets