A Not-so-Sunny Sunday in Store

Rain showers expected throughout the day tomorrow
By Michael Moranelli
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - North Central West Virginia has been privy to some very nice and fall-like conditions this week, with sunny skies through most of it. Finally, we will be seeing another round of showers and thunderstorms overnight tonight and continuing throughout the day tomorrow. The good news is that showers will become more scattered throughout the day and conditions for next week look pleasant with little to no rain in sight as of right now.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

