BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Theda Warner, 88, of Fairmont passed away on September 15th, 2023. Theda was born in Cherry Grove, WV on March 11th, 1935, a daughter of Edward and Mary Vandevander.Theda was a homemaker and a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. She enjoyed walking, birdwatching, and shopping with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Johnie Galen Warner, an infant daughter Mary Ann Warner, and eight brothers and sisters.Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Linda (Joseph) Bilotta of Rivesville, Patsy Warner, Susan DeVito both of Fairmont. A son Michael (Kathy) Warner of Fairmont. Grandchildren, Michelle (Jason) Parrish, Jesse (Leslie) Bilotta, Cori (Michael) Luzadder, Nicolena (Cody) Alushin, and Anthony DeVito. Great Grandchildren, Connor Bilotta, Bronson Wylie, Bowie Alushin, Landon Luzadder, Lincoln Luzadder, Spencer Parrish, and Mason Parrish and close family friend Bill Welch. As well as several nieces and nephews.Arrangements have been entrusted to Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, Fairmont, WV, where the family will welcome visitors starting on Monday September 18th from 4:00pm to 8:00pm., and Tuesday September 19th from 10:00am. until the time of service at 11:00am. Services will be conducted by Pastor Nathan Barker with burial to follow at West Virginia National Cemetery.Condolences and memories may be shared at www.carpenterandford.com

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.