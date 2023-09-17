Send-off party held for Miss West Virginia Teen USA ahead of national pageant

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Miss West Virginia Teen USA and Parkersburg native Lakyn Campbell is getting ready for the national Miss Teen USA pageant in Reno, Nevada.

A send-off party was held for Campbell Sunday afternoon at the Parkersburg Country Club. Family members and well wishers gave Campbell their support and encouragement as she prepares to travel across the country to Reno for the Miss Teen USA pageant set for Sept. 29.

Campbell says she’s done national competitions in the past. But Campbell says this will be the best of the best.

“Going against candidates from 49 other respective states is definitely a new experience, but each girl is well-deserving, intelligent,” Campbell said. “It’s going to be just a great week to surround myself with that group of amazing young women.”

Campbell said she isn’t very nervous about the pageant, but instead views it as a learning opportunity.

