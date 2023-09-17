West Virginia beats Pitt, wins 106th Backyard Brawl

Mountaineers now 2-1, avenge last year’s loss to Panthers.
Nicco Marchiol celebrates his first TD pass in Backyard Brawl - WDTV Sports
Nicco Marchiol celebrates his first TD pass in Backyard Brawl - WDTV Sports(WDTV Sports)
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia has done it, as they beat Pitt by a score of 17-6 to win the 106th Backyard Brawl.

After allowing the opening 3 points, West Virginia proceeded to dominate the game - albeit in defensive fashion, and with a new quarterback.

QB1 Garrett Greene, on the first drive of the game for WVU, was tackled on a short run and hurt his leg - he was taken back to the locker room and later ruled out for the rest of the game.

In came Nicco Marchiol, who led the WVU offense to 17 points and an incredibly important win over Pitt.

Marchiol and the offense struggled to finish drives with points early - until a 26-yard interception from Aubrey Burks gave the Mountaineer offense the ball on Pitt’s 7.

Marchiol found a wide-open Kole Taylor on a quick pass, who jumped into the end zone and gave WVU the 7-6 lead at the half.

Into the 2nd half, West Virginia opened their offensive possessions with a 1-yard TD run from CJ Donaldson, who bulldozed Pitt’s defense with 8 runs on the drive.

The Mountaineers would tack on a field goal near the end of the third, and would hold on through the fourth quarter to secure a massive win over Pitt.

This article will be updated with highlights, postgame, and more soon.

