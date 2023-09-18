17-year-old dies in ATV crash

(Source: MGN (Police Lights Graphic); KNOE)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A 17-year-old died on Sunday, Sept. 17 following an ATV crash, according to West Virginia State Police.

The crash happened around 8:20 p.m.

Troopers say the 17-year-old died after crashing into multiple cars along Route 10 in Harts, West Virginia.

The ATV driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The victim’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston, West Virginia so a toxicology report can be completed, troopers said.

Further information has not been released by troopers.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicco Marchiol celebrates his first TD pass in Backyard Brawl - WDTV Sports
West Virginia beats Pitt, wins 106th Backyard Brawl
29-year-old Kristin Walker, 37-year-old Tonya Satterfield, and 35-year-old Leonard Satterfield...
3 charged after ‘very deplorable conditions’ found at Fairmont home, police say
71-year-old Carolyn Sue Gregory was found dead inside her car along Wolfgang Rd. in Rock Cave...
WVSP: Missing elderly woman found dead inside car
According to court documents, Anderson, a physician, filed false tax returns that understated...
Morgantown physician charged with tax fraud
Man dies after falling in river
Man dies after water rescue

Latest News

New state forester appointed by Gov. Justice
Backyard Brawl back in Morgantown
Backyard Brawl back in Morgantown
Enrollment numbers down at WVU amid $45M budget deficit, cuts
A DHHR official breaks down the incoming shift in SNAP benefits.
DHHR announces launch of statewide health assessment
WVSP: Missing elderly woman found dead inside car