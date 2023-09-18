AAA: Gas prices on the rise in NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gas prices are on the rise after falling in the week following Labor Day weekend, according to AAA.

The average gas price per gallon for regular fuel in West Virginia is $3.64, up three cents from last week’s average of $3.61.

Mid-grade, premium and diesel fuels also increased three cents compared to last week.

Although gas prices are down five cents compared to one month ago, they remain nine cents higher than they were one year ago.

AAA reports the following average gas prices for NCWV:

Harrison County: $3.67

Marion County: $3.61

Lewis County: $3.47

Upshur County: $3.52

Randolph County: $3.58

Tucker County: $3.80

Barbour County: $3.68

Doddridge County: $3.70

Taylor County: $3.57

Gilmer County: $3.73

Ritchie County: $3.70

Webster County: $3.77

Monongalia County: $3.67

Hardy County: $3.66

Preston County: $3.74

Pocahontas County: $3.57

West Virginia’s gas prices remain considerably lower than the national average, according to AAA. The national average for regular fuel remained steady at $3.88 per gallon compared to last week.

