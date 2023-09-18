Arrest made following Huntington bank robbery

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man arrested in connection with a bank robbery Monday afternoon in Huntington briefly escaped custody as he was being taken to Cabell County Magistrate Court for arraignment, court officials said.

Just after 5:30 p.m., law enforcement agencies from several agencies responded to the Cabell County Courthouse where Jessie Daniel Specht, 45, who’s from Iowa, was recaptured.

The robbery itself happened around 2:36 p.m. at Truist Bank along 1st Street.

Huntington Police and a WVSP trooper responded to a reported bank robbery Monday, Sept. 18.

Investigators say Specht managed to get in an elevator at the courthouse and go to an upper floor.

A bank robbery suspect briefly escaped law enforcement custody Monday while inside the Cabell County Courthouse.

In addition to robbery charges, he faces an escape charge.

According to the criminal complaint from Cabell County Magistrate Court, more than $19,000 was taken from the bank, and nearly $18,500 was recovered. Bank employees told investigators the suspect demanded cash in $20, $50 and $100 bills.

He ordered tellers to the floor, saying he had a gun.

A Cabell County Sheriff’s Deputy later saw the suspect at a picnic table near Kroger on 1st Street, “sweating and appearing nervous.” After putting leg shackles on the suspect, deputies saw “a large amount of US currency in the accused’s socks.” They also said he was in possession of “a large amount of cash, two purple bank bags and a white mask consistent with the mask worn during the robbery.”

