Bear at Disney World causes closures at Magic Kingdom

FILE - The Cinderella Castle is seen at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, July 14, 2023,...
FILE - The Cinderella Castle is seen at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, July 14, 2023, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) - A real black bear spotted in a tree at Walt Disney World on Monday caused parts of the Magic Kingdom park to be closed to the public, according to multiple reports.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the animal was spotted near the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in Frontierland, according to WKMG.

According to NBC News, a commission spokesperson said the bear was likely in search of food before going into hibernation.

Several nearby attractions in the park were closed, including the Hall of Presidents and A Pirate’s Adventure - Treasures of the Seven Seas.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicco Marchiol celebrates his first TD pass in Backyard Brawl - WDTV Sports
West Virginia beats Pitt, wins 106th Backyard Brawl
29-year-old Kristin Walker, 37-year-old Tonya Satterfield, and 35-year-old Leonard Satterfield...
3 charged after ‘very deplorable conditions’ found at Fairmont home, police say
71-year-old Carolyn Sue Gregory was found dead inside her car along Wolfgang Rd. in Rock Cave...
WVSP: Missing elderly woman found dead inside car
According to court documents, Anderson, a physician, filed false tax returns that understated...
Morgantown physician charged with tax fraud
Man dies after falling in river
Man dies after water rescue

Latest News

FILE - Republican attorney general candidate Todd Rokita speaks during a news conference,...
Indiana’s attorney general faces misconduct complaint over remarks about abortion doctor
While there was no love lost between Pitt and WVU on the field, two fans expressed their love...
Love prevails at Backyard Brawl as Mountaineers beat Panthers
State police spokesman Trooper David Beohm addresses the media in Morgantown Pa. after the...
9 teen boys escaped from a detention center in Pennsylvania. They made it a few miles
The sheriff’s search and rescue team, along with a Department of Public Safety helicopter out...
Man with traumatic injury rescued after friends left him alone in Grand Canyon, officials say