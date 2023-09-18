Body recovered from upper Gauley River

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A body has been recovered from the upper Gauley River.

According to a release from the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, the body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Charleston, WV for a positive identification.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

