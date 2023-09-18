The Daisy on Main setting up shop in Downtown Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

The Daisy on Main will be moving into it’s new location after taking over the lease for what used to be Raising June at 153 on Main Street in Bridgeport.

The business offers a variety of goods to choose from featuring clothes, home decor, candles, and other accessories. However, store officials like Sandra Porter say this store offers something different to the local community.

" We will be bringing home decor , candles, accessories for ladies and men, and also wedding planning/ coordinating, permanent jewelry and also not with us, but another friend of ours will be joining us with charcutier boards. We think we’ll be an asset to the community as far as trying to help plan parties and gatherings. Whether you want to utilize this space for a small kid’s birthday party, or a princess party or something. Or that you want us to plan it for you and then bring our items to your home or the space of your choice.”

The Daisy will be officially opening it’s doors on Saturday, September 30th.

