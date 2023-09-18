Diesel fuel spill shuts down portion of I-79 South in Lewis County

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A portion of I-79 South in Lewis County will be shut down for a period of time due to a diesel spill.

Officials in Randolph County say the spill happened around 7 p.m. from MM 99 to MM 112, near Jane Lew and Lost Creek.

Police and the Department of Highways are currently on scene.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

