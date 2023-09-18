Doddridge County road to be closed this week

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Doddridge County road will be closed beginning Tuesday, Sept. 19.

According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, Doddridge County Route 50/10, or England’s Run, will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

The closure will continue until 5 p.m. each day until Friday, Sept. 22, officials say.

DOH officials say the closure will be from mile post 0 to 1.36 for paving.

Officials say all traffic, including emergency service and school vehicles, must use an alternate route.

Motorists are asked to allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

