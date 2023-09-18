Edward F. Neese, 89, of Fairmont passed away September 14, 2023 at Fairmont Medical Center. Edward was born on West Virginia Day, June 20,1934, the son of the late Paul and Helen Cronin Neese. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. Edward is survived by his loving wife Jackie of 34 years, son Richard (Rhonda) Neese of Albuquerque, NM, stepdaughters Brenda (Sam) Newbrough of Bingamon and Amanda (Gary) Whiteman of Shinnston, one sister, Naomi Neely, his brother in laws Jim (Dolly) Swiger, Harley Swiger and P.Z. (Judy) Swiger. He is also survived by his pride and joy, his grandchildren, Lindsay and Cole Neese, Zachary (Haley) Newbrough, Cruz Parrish, and Elaina Whiteman. He loved all of his family, numerous nieces and nephews and his lifelong friends Eddie and Marion Cheslock. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Margaret, and son Charles, Five brothers, George, Jerry, Chuck, Tom and Paul, four sisters, Mary, Sally, Pat and Delores. Edward was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Monongah. He was a 1954 graduate of University High School. He was a 3rd and 4th degree in the Knights of Columbus, and a member of the Lions Club. He worked for Big Bear in Marietta, OH and Chico Dairy in Morgantown, WV. After retirement, he kept busy doing inventory for convenient stores, working at Domico and Frey Funeral Homes. In the 1980′s and 90′s he volunteered as a ticket taker at WVU Football and Basketball Games. He loved all things West Virginia. Edward was a wonderful cook and was well known for his 19 flavors of fudge he made and shared during the holidays. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., a ritual service from the Knights of Columbus will be performed Wednesday at 7:00 p.m., and on Thursday, September 21, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. The funeral will be held Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. with Father Romeo Bacalso, SVD officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com. A special thank you to the staff and nurses at St Barbara’s Nursing Home and Fairmont Medical Center for their wonderful care and compassion.

