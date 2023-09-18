Edward F. Neese

Edward F. Neese
Edward F. Neese(Edward F. Neese)
By Master Control
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Edward F. Neese, 89, of Fairmont passed away September 14, 2023 at Fairmont Medical Center. Edward was born on West Virginia Day, June 20,1934, the son of the late Paul and Helen Cronin Neese. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. Edward is survived by his loving wife Jackie of 34 years, son Richard (Rhonda) Neese of Albuquerque, NM, stepdaughters Brenda (Sam) Newbrough of Bingamon and Amanda (Gary) Whiteman of Shinnston, one sister, Naomi Neely, his brother in laws Jim (Dolly) Swiger, Harley Swiger and P.Z. (Judy) Swiger. He is also survived by his pride and joy, his grandchildren, Lindsay and Cole Neese, Zachary (Haley) Newbrough, Cruz Parrish, and Elaina Whiteman. He loved all of his family, numerous nieces and nephews and his lifelong friends Eddie and Marion Cheslock. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Margaret, and son Charles, Five brothers, George, Jerry, Chuck, Tom and Paul, four sisters, Mary, Sally, Pat and Delores. Edward was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Monongah. He was a 1954 graduate of University High School. He was a 3rd and 4th degree in the Knights of Columbus, and a member of the Lions Club. He worked for Big Bear in Marietta, OH and Chico Dairy in Morgantown, WV. After retirement, he kept busy doing inventory for convenient stores, working at Domico and Frey Funeral Homes. In the 1980′s and 90′s he volunteered as a ticket taker at WVU Football and Basketball Games. He loved all things West Virginia. Edward was a wonderful cook and was well known for his 19 flavors of fudge he made and shared during the holidays. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., a ritual service from the Knights of Columbus will be performed Wednesday at 7:00 p.m., and on Thursday, September 21, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. The funeral will be held Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. with Father Romeo Bacalso, SVD officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com. A special thank you to the staff and nurses at St Barbara’s Nursing Home and Fairmont Medical Center for their wonderful care and compassion.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicco Marchiol celebrates his first TD pass in Backyard Brawl - WDTV Sports
West Virginia beats Pitt, wins 106th Backyard Brawl
71-year-old Carolyn Sue Gregory was found dead inside her car along Wolfgang Rd. in Rock Cave...
WVSP: Missing elderly woman found dead inside car
Monroe County Sheriff Jeffrey Jones arrested
Monroe County Sheriff arrested by WVSP
17-year-old dies in ATV crash
Man dies after falling in river
Man dies after water rescue

Latest News

Theda Warner
Theda Warner
Mary Alice Lowther
Clyde Morgan Knight
Xanna Jane “Tiny” Brown Bush
Xanna Jane “Tiny” Brown Bush
Edward “Bud” Denzil Adams
Edward “Bud” Denzil Adams