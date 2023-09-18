InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 6

A father lost his son to an online extortion scam. Mental health help for children. New concern about walking your dogs. Young hockey player inspires others.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — A father who lost his son – to an extortion scam – shares his story in the hopes of saving lives. The signs your child may be struggling with their mental health, and where you can go for help. Next, we uncover why more dogs are getting sick after a walk outdoors – and the symptoms owners should know. Plus, a young hockey player is an inspiration on the ice.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicco Marchiol celebrates his first TD pass in Backyard Brawl - WDTV Sports
West Virginia beats Pitt, wins 106th Backyard Brawl
29-year-old Kristin Walker, 37-year-old Tonya Satterfield, and 35-year-old Leonard Satterfield...
3 charged after ‘very deplorable conditions’ found at Fairmont home, police say
According to court documents, Anderson, a physician, filed false tax returns that understated...
Morgantown physician charged with tax fraud
71-year-old Carolyn Sue Gregory was found dead inside her car along Wolfgang Rd. in Rock Cave...
WVSP: Missing elderly woman found dead inside car
Rain Sunday
A Not-so-Sunny Sunday in Store

Latest News

Enrollment numbers down at WVU amid $45M budget deficit, cuts
A DHHR official breaks down the incoming shift in SNAP benefits.
DHHR announces launch of statewide health assessment
WVSP: Missing elderly woman found dead inside car
Members of the Mountaineer Marching Band perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov....
Mountaineer Marching Band to play in the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Postgame Reaction - WVU beats Pitt - WDTV Sports