Man sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for possessing child pornography

MARTINSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia man has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography.

43-year-old Jerry Ricketts, of Martinsburg, was sentenced to 235 months in federal prison on Monday, according to federal authorities.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Ricketts used the Kik app on his phone to upload images and videos of child pornography.

Officers say they conducted a search of his home and another home in which he uploaded some of the images.

Ricketts admitted to using both homes to upload images and videos and accessing the dark web.

Authorities say a review of his phone revealed more than 600 images and videos of child pornography, including minors under the age of 12.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberley Crockett prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The West Virginia State Police investigated the case.

U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh presided over the case.

