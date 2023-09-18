Missile launcher mount found on interstate highway, police say

Officials in Louisiana found a missile launcher mount on I-20.(Greenwood Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - Louisiana officials made an unusual discovery on a highway last week.

On Sunday, the Greenwood Police Department made a post on Facebook saying dispatch had contacted them earlier in the week about a missile found on I-20.

The department was also told explosive ordnance disposal from Barksdale Air Force Base was 30 minutes out from the scene.

A missile launcher mount was found on I-20 in Greenwood, La.(Greenwood Police Department)

The police chief and senior officer responded to the scene immediately.

When the officials arrived, they learned the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development had found a missile launcher mount that had somehow fallen off of an aircraft. No active missile had been found.

A door from an aircraft from the air force base was also recently found in Benton after it was believed to have fallen from the sky.

