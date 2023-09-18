Monogalia Quick Response Team Hosts “Save a Life Day”

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Monongalia co. Qrt joins Appalachia-wide save a life day with 10 locations.

Volunteers handed out naloxone and fentanyl testing strips while also providing information as to how to administer Narcan in case of an overdose.

Everything was free for the event and the volunteers spoke about how valuable it is to be safe and educated when it comes to drug use.

