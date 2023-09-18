Morgantown councilman signs letter to Congress opposing budget cuts for miners

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 34 elected leaders in coal communities have written a letter to Congress opposing budget cuts for their areas.

One of whose who signed the letter is Morgantown Councilman Dave Harshbarger.

The letter says money that would be taken away is currently used to help keep miners safe.

The leaders go on to say in the letter that a reduction in the funds would make it harder for hard-working Appalachians to succeed.

Another item they’re opposing is a proposed 50% cut to the national AmeriCorps budget.

The letter further warns that a cut of that size would directly harm low-income communities who rely on AmeriCorps members and their service.

Click here to read the letter in its entirety.

