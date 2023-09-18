New state forester appointed by Gov. Justice

(WHSV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice has appointed a new state forester.

Jeremy Jones has been appointed as State Forester and director of the state Division of Forestry.

Jones, who is a West Virginia native and a graduate of West Virginia University, has over 20 years of experience with the Division of Forestry. He most recently served as Assistant State Forester-Fire.

“I am honored to continue to serve the West Virginia Division of Forestry through this new role and thank Gov. Justice for this opportunity,” Jones said. “I am excited to lead the agency into the future.”

Jones replaces Tom Cover, who recently retired.

