Rain clears for remainder of work week, but may return Saturday/Sunday

In the meantime, expect calm and sunny conditions.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rain tapers off through tonight as high pressure settles into West Virginia. This high pressure will keep us calm and clear through Friday. A tropical low-pressure system traveling up the east coast this weekend may push far enough inland to affect our area, but details are still hazy at this time. Keep checking the forecast this week as that forecast becomes clearer!

