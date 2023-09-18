Rising temperatures this last week of summer

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will start the work week with sunny skies and fall-like temperatures. The next few days will bring warmer temperatures and partly sunny skies. Find out the details in the video above!

A cold front brought rain into North-Central West Virginia yesterday (between 0.25″ to 0.5″ of rain in most areas), but today, that front will push into the Atlantic Ocean and a high-pressure system from Canada will move into the Central and Eastern US. This high-pressure system will linger in the eastern US for the next few days, bringing dry, stable air into West Virginia. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy, with scattered clouds in the afternoon and a slight chance of rain. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-60s. Overnight into tomorrow morning, skies will be mostly clear, but patchy fog will form in some areas, which will impact your commute. Winds will be light, with lows in the upper-40s to low-50s. Then tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly to mostly sunny, with scattered clouds in the afternoon and evening. Winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-60s to low-70s.

The high-pressure system will move through the northeastern US throughout the next few days. Towards the end of the week, the high-pressure system will move northeast, into the Atlantic Ocean and lift warm air into West Virginia, causing temperatures to reach the upper-70s. Skies will also stay mostly clear throughout the week, so the weather will be great if you want to go outside. Over the weekend, a low-pressure system will lift up the East Coast, bringing cloudy skies to our region. There is even a small chance of rain pushing over the weekend and early next week, but there is uncertainty with the models. So we’ll be watching for that. In short, the last week of astronomical summer. which ends on September 23rd, will bring average temperatures and mostly sunny skies.

Today: Mostly sunny skies. Westerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 69.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 49.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. High: 72.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High: 76.

