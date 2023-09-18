September 19th is National Voters Registration Day

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - National Voters Registration Day is September 19th, and a group of local high school students are going above and beyond to spread the word. The seniors of Buckhannon Upshur High School were assigned a project to get as many of their peers to register to vote in celebration of constitution week. Experiencing a bit of adulthood, one AP Government student, Alecsis Butler, shared how it motivates her to inspire her peers.

“The importance of voting is extreme and not everybody knows about it, so that’s kind of like, just trying to encourage people to register,” said Butler.

This assignment has been a tradition for the AP Government class. Each year, the students get more and more creative with their outreach, but this time their instructor’s expectations have been exceeded.

“This group has been great as far as engaging with their classmates and reaching out to the different resources in the community to talk to people and try to encourage them and help them get registered,” Carr said. “I’m extremely proud of how this group has done with this project this year.”

There has been an increase in the number of registered voters, especially with the younger generation. Marion County’s Clerk, Julie Kincaid, says this kind of voter recruitment isn’t uncommon.

“We’ve actually went out to the local high schools to try to do a bit of a little registration drive due to the Jennings Randolph Award that is being offered by the secretary of state that recognizes the local high school that gets the largest percentage of eligible aged students registered to vote,” said Kincaid. “They actually receive an award”.

With the 2024 election coming up, the numbers are expected to keep rising. There are various ways to register to vote, anyone can register at any time throughout the year. For more information on National Voters Registration Day and how to register click here.

