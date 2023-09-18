Sheriff: 14-year-old boy killed his mother, shot her boyfriend

A Florida teenager is facing charges after he allegedly shot and killed his mother and wounded her boyfriend. (WFTS via CNN)
By WFTS Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFTS) - A 14-year-old boy from Florida is facing charges after he allegedly shot and killed his mother and critically wounded her boyfriend.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Saturday at a home in Riverview, a neighborhood about 16 miles east of Tampa.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister described the scene as “one that nightmares are made of.” He says a 14-year-old boy shot and killed his mother, shot her boyfriend five times and attempted to shoot his older brother.

When deputies arrived, Chronister says the teen then held the gun to his own head several times.

“They come into contact with this young male and immediately begin to de-escalate the situation,” the sheriff said.

After 16 minutes of negotiations and the use of a 40-millimeter launcher projectile, a less lethal form of gaining compliance, Chronister says the teen was taken into custody.

“This family’s lives have been changed forever. They lost a mother. This mother’s life is over, and when I tell you that this is one of nightmares, this is heartbreaking,” Chronister said.

The mother’s boyfriend was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in critical condition and is sedated. The older brother was not hurt.

There are reports the mother and her boyfriend were arguing before the teen allegedly opened fire.

Copyright 2023 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicco Marchiol celebrates his first TD pass in Backyard Brawl - WDTV Sports
West Virginia beats Pitt, wins 106th Backyard Brawl
29-year-old Kristin Walker, 37-year-old Tonya Satterfield, and 35-year-old Leonard Satterfield...
3 charged after ‘very deplorable conditions’ found at Fairmont home, police say
71-year-old Carolyn Sue Gregory was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at a home in the 1000...
WVSP issues Silver Alert for missing elderly woman
According to court documents, Anderson, a physician, filed false tax returns that understated...
Morgantown physician charged with tax fraud
Rain Sunday
A Not-so-Sunny Sunday in Store

Latest News

FILE - This photo combination shows Tacoma police Officers Christopher Burbank, left, Matthew...
Trial of 3 Washington officers charged with murder, manslaughter in death of Black man set to begin
A Florida teenager is facing charges after he allegedly shot and killed his mother and wounded...
Teen arrested after allegedly killing mother, shooting her boyfriend
FILE - In this photo released on Aug. 11, 2022, by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Foreign...
Iran-US prisoner swap likely set in motion as $6 billion of once-frozen Iranian assets reaches Qatar
Although some Republicans have agreed on a funding bill, the threat of a potential government...
Some House Republicans close deal on short-term funding bill as shutdown looms