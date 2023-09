Clarksburg fire chief retires after lengthy career

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg Fire Chief Steve Pulice has retired after nearly four decades of service.

According to the City of Clarksburg in a Facebook post, Pulice retired on Friday after serving for 39 years.

Chief Pulice was hired in 1984 and recently served as interim City Manager in Clarksburg until Tiffany Fell was hired earlier this year.

Pulice was appointed Interim Fire Chief in Dec. 2020 after then-Chief Richard Scott retired.

From everyone at WDTV, we would like to thank Chief Pulice for his many years of service and wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.

