Dry through at least Friday; rain potential this weekend

There’s still a lot of uncertainty in the weekend forecast.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A high-pressure system currently centered over West Virginia will keep us dry through Friday as it slides to the northeast. This high may continue to ridge into our area through the weekend, which would protect us from rain around a low-pressure system travelling up the East Coast. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

