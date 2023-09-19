Fairmont State Men’s Basketball creates partnership with Marion County Commission

Falcons will visit elementary schools around the county.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, the Fairmont State Men’s Basketball program has announced a partnership with the Marion County Commission for the 2023-24 academic year.

The Falcons will visit all 14 elementary schools within Marion County, and will participate in reading, lunches, arts & crafts, and more.

Head Coach Tim Koenig released a statement today:

“We are extremely excited to partner with the Marion County Commission. We have enjoyed and valued our community outreach. Our outreach will only be stronger moving forward with the County Commission’s support.

“We are so thankful for this partnership and the tremendous support the County Commission has given to our program.”

The Falcons also (as part of a school policy) provide free admission to all K-12 students. The team will also host Marion County School Nights this season, where administrators and teachers from Marion County can attend with free admission and a reserved seating section.

“We are very grateful to the Marion County Commission for their generous support of our men’s basketball program. Community outreach is a standard for NCAA Division II athletic programs and this agreement substantiates that commitment. Thank you to all those involved in this agreement.”

Greg Bamberger, Fairmont State AD

“The partnership between Fairmont State University Men’s Basketball and the Marion County Commission is a wonderful example of what university and community partnership should look like. Coach Koenig and his team truly understand what it means to be engaged community partners and I think coach for his leadership. We are grateful for the support of the County Commission - the future of collaboration is bright!”

Dr. Mike Davis, Fairmont State University President

