First at 4 Forum: Visit Mountaineer Country

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kathryn Carter and Stella Hehnly with Visit Mountaineer Country joined the First at 4 on Tuesday.

They talked about the 81st Buckwheat Festival happening later this month, the Wine and Jazz Festival in Morgantown, and the Fall Fest at Tygart Lake.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.