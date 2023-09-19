First at 4 Forum: Visit Mountaineer Country

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kathryn Carter and Stella Hehnly with Visit Mountaineer Country joined the First at 4 on Tuesday.

They talked about the 81st Buckwheat Festival happening later this month, the Wine and Jazz Festival in Morgantown, and the Fall Fest at Tygart Lake.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

71-year-old Carolyn Sue Gregory was found dead inside her car along Wolfgang Rd. in Rock Cave...
WVSP: Missing elderly woman found dead inside car
Man dies in Preston County fire
FILE PHOTO of West Fairmont Middle School
Marion Co. teacher suspended for inappropriate physical force against special education student
17-year-old dies in ATV crash
While there was no love lost between Pitt and WVU on the field, two fans expressed their love...
Love prevails at Backyard Brawl as Mountaineers beat Panthers

Latest News

Residents can help with initiative
WV launches statewide initiative to help stop human trafficking
Kayla Smith's Tuesday Evening Forecast | September 19, 2023
Edge of Town Farmers Market in Bridgeport preparing for fall
Edge of Town Farmers Market in Bridgeport preparing for fall
First at 4 Forum: Kayla Southern
First at 4 Forum: Kayla Southern