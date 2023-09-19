Harrison County BOE schedules special meeting, will discuss consolidating Liberty High School

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - In a regularly-scheduled meeting tonight, the Harrison County Board of Education has approved a special meeting, to be held at 5 PM this Thursday night.

In the meeting, the BOE will host a special work session dedicated to school closures and consolidations.

Specifically, this meeting will discuss a potential consolidation for Liberty High School.

No vote has been taken on the subject yet - this meeting will explore potential options publicly in regard to Liberty’s future, along with Robert C Byrd, the school that would be most affected by the consolidation.

The meeting tonight did not discuss anything in relation to the consolidation - and the board made sure to stress that Thursday’s meeting is in regards to a potential consolidation, and no decision has been made yet.

The board will hear the recommendation from the superintendent before taking any next steps.

The board will not be making a decision this Thursday - a discussion will be had about potential options. The public can speak at this meeting on Thursday (after the presentation by the superintendent) by delegation (delegation forms need to be sent in by 4:45 PM that day in order to be allowed to speak).

An agenda has already been posted that states the same schedule. The meeting will have a presentation, words from delegates, followed by board comments.

“The meeting on Thursday is information only,” quoted the board in their meeting tonight.

The board unanimously approved the special meeting on Thursday, which will be held in Clarksburg at 5 PM.

