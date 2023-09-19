Helen R. “Bapcie” Shack Pokrzywa, 94, of Nutter Fort, formerly of North View, passed away on Monday, September 18, 2023. She was born in Clarksburg on December 17, 1928, a daughter of the late Joseph and Frances Serwatka Shack. She was married to John Pokrzywa on June 23, 1951, who preceded her in death on October 12, 1986. Surviving are one son, Joseph “Joe” Pokrzywa of Berkeley County, WV; one daughter, Patricia “Patty” Alker of Nutter Fort; one granddaughter, Natalie Haddix and her husband Jeremy of Nutter Fort; two great granddaughters, Juliana “Jules” and Caira; one great great granddaughter, Sophia; one great great grandson, Roman; one nephew, Bill Shack; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was also preceded in death by one son, Mark Pokrzywa; three sisters, Mary Malaska (Leo), Josephine Androw (Steve) and Stella Tomaszewski (Vince); and three brothers, Virgil Shack (Gen), Chester Shack (Mary) and Edward Shack; one son-in-law, Bruce Alker; and several nephews. Helen was a 1946 graduate of St. Mary’s High School and was a Bookkeeper for Eagle Convex Glass Company and Simpson Truck Sales. She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and a volunteer at C.A.P.E. Credit Union. Helen was also a member of the Letter Carriers Auxiliary #883 where she served as past local president and as state president. She was also a lifetime member of the Lucinda Rose Auxiliary Post No. 573 VFW and the Harrison County Senior Citizens. Special thanks to Sandy Mauro, WVU Medicine Hospice and Nutter Fort Fire/EMS Department. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Thursday from 4:00 – 7:00 pm, where a prayer service will be held at 7:00 pm to conclude the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 22, 2023 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic church with Father Kumar Reddimasu as Celebrant. Interment will follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

