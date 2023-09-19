InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 7

An in-depth look at why experts say not handling rechargeable batteries properly could lead to explosions and fires. Plus, how one state saved its state bird.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+ a warning about the items found in almost every home that can cause severe burns or explode and spark fires! Rechargeable batteries are powering more and more of our lives but experts say if not handled properly explosions and fires could occur. We have an in-depth look at research underway to better understand why lithium batteries ignite. Plus, little lives are at risk: we’ll show you the battery that could land your child in the emergency room.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

71-year-old Carolyn Sue Gregory was found dead inside her car along Wolfgang Rd. in Rock Cave...
WVSP: Missing elderly woman found dead inside car
17-year-old dies in ATV crash
Man dies after falling in river
Man dies after water rescue
Monroe County Sheriff Jeffrey Jones arrested
Monroe County Sheriff arrested by WVSP
While there was no love lost between Pitt and WVU on the field, two fans expressed their love...
Love prevails at Backyard Brawl as Mountaineers beat Panthers

Latest News

Jackknifed tractor trailer shuts down Mon County road
Landau Murphy Jr. returning to Robinson Grand for annual holiday concert
Gov. Jim Justice proclaims this week as Child Passenger Safety Week
FILE PHOTO of West Fairmont Middle School
Marion Co. teacher suspended for inappropriate physical force against special education student
Dr. Manchin discusses several topics related to recent situations at local and national colleges.
Glenville State University President talks about higher education, issues facing students and universities