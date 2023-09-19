Jackknifed tractor trailer shuts down Mon County road

(TPD)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A jackknifed tractor trailer shut down a roadway in Monongalia County Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the accident along Sugar Grove Rd. on the Mason Dixon Highway at around 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center.

911 officials say the tractor trailer was the only vehicle involved in the crash, and no injuries have been reported.

As of this article’s publication, the roadway remains shut down.

The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency asks motorists to avoid the area while crews are on scene.

