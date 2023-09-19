Jayenne Elementary in Fairmont named National Blue Ribbon School

WASHINGTON (WDTV) - An elementary school in Marion County is being recognized after it was one of only three schools in West Virginia to earn a national award.

Jayenne Elementary School in Fairmont has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2023.

Officials said the recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups on assessments.

“The honorees for our 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award have set a national example for what it means to Raise the Bar in education,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The leaders, educators, and staff at our National Blue Ribbon Schools continually inspire me with their dedication to fostering academic excellence and building positive school cultures that support students of all backgrounds to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. As the Biden-Harris Administration partners with states and schools to accelerate academic success and transform educational opportunity in this country, we take tremendous pride in the achievements of these schools and their commitment to empowering educators, serving students, and engaging families.”

Jayenne Elementary joins Sherman Elementary in Boone County and Ritchie Elementary in Ohio County as the only three schools in West Virginia to receive National Blue Ribbon Schools distinction this year.

A total of 353 schools from across the country received the distinction.

Officials say up to 420 schools can be nominated each year.

According to the USDE, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,700 schools.

