Landau Murphy Jr. returning to Robinson Grand for annual holiday concert

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia native Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. is returning to the Robinson Grand for his annual Home for the Holidays tour.

Landau, who arrived onto the national scene with his incredible voice, undeniable charisma and unparalleled showmanship in 2011, will perform on Saturday, Dec. 2 at the Robinson Grand as a part of Clarksburg’s WinterFest.

“We love that Landau comes back to West Virginia every holiday to celebrate in the state that means so much to him,” said Jason A Young, program manager at The Robinson Grand. “His show last year was a perfect culmination for Clarksburg’s WinterFest and we are expecting the same again.”

Held annually during the first weekend in December, Clarksburg’s WinterFest features a Christmas parade, tree lighting, Winter Market of Artisans, and local entertainment from children and adults of all ages.

“The holidays are a special time in Clarksburg and at The Robinson Grand,” said Young. “The whole community is full of nostalgia and warmth.”

Tickets for the Landau Eugene Murphy Home for the Holidays tour start at $15 and are on sale now to Friends of the Robinson Grand members. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the Robinson Grand ticket office at 855-773-6283.

