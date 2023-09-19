Man dies in Preston County fire

(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUNNELTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say a man died in a fire in Preston County on Saturday.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the fire at a home in Tunnelton on Saturday, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Fire Marshal’s Office says a 30-year-old man died in the fire.

His body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and positive identification, according to the WVSFMO.

Officials say the cause of the fire is undermined due to the amount of damage.

Further information has not been released.

